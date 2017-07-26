Top Stories

How the Public Can Honor Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta Georgia

How the Public Can Honor Rosalynn Carter in South Georgia, Atlanta Motorcade Departure and Wreath-Laying Ceremonies in Americus Public Repose at ...

Wreath-laying service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter ’46 to be held at Georgia Southwestern

By Chelsea Collins   AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is mourning the loss of one of ...

Former WHCA Members Remember Rosalynn Carter

Members of the White House Communications Agency, known as WHCA, shared memories of Rosalynn Carter. Larry Little, Presidential ...

Laura McConatha Retired National Program Director for The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers Recalls Rosalynn Carter’s Passion for Caregiving

When Rosalynn Carter returned home after the White House, she became concerned about the lack of support she ...

Rosalynn Carter’s Legacy at Work in Plains

In the wake of Rosalynn Carter’s death, Jan Williams, a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, spoke about how ...

The Perfect Storm; Lady Hurricanes dominate Talladega College

GSW Hurricanes defeat Albany State

Lady Jets secure two wins in St. Petersburg Classic

Two SGTC basketball players earn GCAA Player of the Week honors

Raiders’ season comes to an end with loss to Valwood

Wildcats advance to state quarterfinals with win over Lincoln County

SGTC Announces 2024 GOAL Finalists

Rosalynn Carter: A Lady of Grace and Courage

Sheriff Eric Byrant Offers Condolences After Rosalynn Carter’s Death

Remembering Rosalynn Carter: A Champion of Mental Health and Caregiving

By Ken Gustafson AMERICUS – Rosalynn Carter was involved in many things as the first lady during her ...

Rosalynn Carter: A First Lady on the Move

By D. Jason Berggren, Professor of Political Science at Georgia Southwestern State University, His wife, Bonnie K. Levine-Berggren, ...

Schedule of Observances for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA (Nov. 19, 2023) — Ceremonies celebrating the life of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away ...

Mayor of Plains L.E. “Boze” Godwin III and the City Council Reflect on Rosalynn Carter’s Legacy

Mrs Rosalynn Carter, regardless of being First Lady of Georgia and of the United States, was one of ...

Remembering Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

By Leila Case I met Rosalynn Carter shortly after moving here when she was recognized by Sumter Players, ...

Americus City Council Meeting Honors Veterans and Discusses Cycling, Lawn Care, and the Definition of a Church

The Americus City Council honored several veterans in attendance, many of whom were members of Post 558. Council ...

SGTC Holds Practice Interviews for Electrical Line Worker Students

By Pat Peacock   AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Career Services recently conducted mock interviews with students ...

County Commissioners Discuss Vacancies After Elections Workers Resign in Protest

After the November 14th meeting of the Board of Commissioners discussed rezoning land for a solar field, Chairman ...

Healthy Sumter to host Fresh Produce Giveaway on Saturday, November 18

Healthy Sumter will be hosting a fresh produce giveaway on Saturday, November 18, at 10 a.m. at the ...

Blood Drive Held at South Georgia Technical College

By Pat Peacock     AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently hosted a blood drive for the ...

Area Beat Report November 16, 2023

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Hudson, Deontae Marquis (In Jail), 30, Tampering with evidence – felony/Manufacturing, ...

New automotive scholarship established at South Georgia Tech in memory of Erica Scannavino

By Su Ann Bird   AMERICUS – Bud and Mary Scannavino of Kennesaw, GA, have established the Erica ...

Caleb Howard Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence

By Pat Peacock     AMERICUS – Caleb Howard of Leesburg was honored recently as the Student of ...

GSW is fastest growing institution in University System of Georgia

By Chelsea Collins   AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) marks another record-breaking enrollment with a total ...

SGTC Holds Resume-Writing Workshop for Students on Americus Campus

By Pat Peacock   AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently held a workshop for students on resume-writing ...

Area Beat Report November 15, 2023

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Barnes, Jonathan (In Jail), 40, Possession of a firearm by a ...

GSW President Neal Weaver recognized as one of Georgia’s Most Influential Leaders

By Chelsea Collins GSW Director of Marketing and Communications   AMERICUS —  Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) President ...

Lady Wildcats Basketball Team falls to Worth County in season opener

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Girls Basketball Team (SCHS) wanted to start off the season on a positive ...

Area Beat Report November 14, 2023

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Hicks, Christopher Antonio (In Jail), 38, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud Hunt, Samuel ...

The Board of Commissioners Hears a Request to Rezone Land for Solar

The Board of Commissioners met on November 14th. Planning & Zoning Administrator Heather Tyler presented the zoning board’s ...