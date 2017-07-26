News Main
How the Public Can Honor Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta Georgia
How the Public Can Honor Rosalynn Carter in South Georgia, Atlanta Motorcade Departure and Wreath-Laying Ceremonies in Americus Public Repose at ...
By Chelsea Collins AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is mourning the loss of one of ...
Members of the White House Communications Agency, known as WHCA, shared memories of Rosalynn Carter. Larry Little, Presidential ...
When Rosalynn Carter returned home after the White House, she became concerned about the lack of support she ...
In the wake of Rosalynn Carter’s death, Jan Williams, a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, spoke about how ...
By Ken Gustafson AMERICUS – Rosalynn Carter was involved in many things as the first lady during her ...
By D. Jason Berggren, Professor of Political Science at Georgia Southwestern State University, His wife, Bonnie K. Levine-Berggren, ...
ATLANTA (Nov. 19, 2023) — Ceremonies celebrating the life of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away ...
Mrs Rosalynn Carter, regardless of being First Lady of Georgia and of the United States, was one of ...
By Leila Case I met Rosalynn Carter shortly after moving here when she was recognized by Sumter Players, ...
The Americus City Council honored several veterans in attendance, many of whom were members of Post 558. Council ...
By Pat Peacock AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Career Services recently conducted mock interviews with students ...
After the November 14th meeting of the Board of Commissioners discussed rezoning land for a solar field, Chairman ...
Healthy Sumter will be hosting a fresh produce giveaway on Saturday, November 18, at 10 a.m. at the ...
By Pat Peacock AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently hosted a blood drive for the ...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Hudson, Deontae Marquis (In Jail), 30, Tampering with evidence – felony/Manufacturing, ...
By Su Ann Bird AMERICUS – Bud and Mary Scannavino of Kennesaw, GA, have established the Erica ...
By Pat Peacock AMERICUS – Caleb Howard of Leesburg was honored recently as the Student of ...
By Chelsea Collins AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) marks another record-breaking enrollment with a total ...
By Pat Peacock AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently held a workshop for students on resume-writing ...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Barnes, Jonathan (In Jail), 40, Possession of a firearm by a ...
By Chelsea Collins GSW Director of Marketing and Communications AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) President ...
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Girls Basketball Team (SCHS) wanted to start off the season on a positive ...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Hicks, Christopher Antonio (In Jail), 38, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud Hunt, Samuel ...
The Board of Commissioners met on November 14th. Planning & Zoning Administrator Heather Tyler presented the zoning board’s ...