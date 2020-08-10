Mr. Danny “Dan” Hubert Parker: August 7, 2020

Mr. Danny “Dan” Hubert Parker, age 71 of Americus, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Johnnie Brooks will officiate.

Dan was born September 14, 1948 in Sumter County. He was the son of the late Hubert Mark Parker and the late Dorothy Rowe Parker. He farmed the family farm for many years and later retired from Locke Farm Center in Dawson, Georgia. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Alice Candler Parker; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristen Wills (John) of Marietta, GA and Dannie Collier (Jamie) of Americus; one son and daughter-in-law Mark Parker (Jenny) of Americus; a sister June Parker of Warner Robins; a brother and sister-in-law Wayne Parker (Gay) of Huntsville, AL; eleven grandchildren, Jackson Parker, Riley Parker, Ava Caroline Wills, James Griffin, Taulman Wills, Keaton Griffin, Lainey Collier, Candler Wills, Asher Wills, Lyle Griffin, Hunter Collier; four brothers-in-law, David Deriso, Billy Deriso (Toni), Timmy Deriso and Barry Teage, and a sister-in-law, Paula Parker. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mr. Parker was preceded in death by a brother JD Parker and a brother-in-law Donnie Deriso and a sister-in-law Carol Teague.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.