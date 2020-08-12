August 12, 2020

Harvest of Hope Food Pantry special food distribution August 13

Published 8:21 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Date:  Thursday, August 13th, 2020

Time:  9:00 am until 2:30 pm

            2:00 pm – walk-in clients will be welcomed

Place: First Baptist Church parking lot entrance on Jackson Street

 FOR THE SAFETY OF YOU AND THE VOLUNTEERS, YOU MUST FOLLOW THESE RULES IN ORDER TO RECEIVE FOOD! 

  1. You must be a resident of Sumter County.
  2. You may pick up for no more than two households.
  3. Your trunk must be open BEFORE entering the parking lot.
  4. No one will be allowed to exit their vehicle for any reason.
  5. PRINT your name and number of people in your household in BIG LETTERS on a piece of paper.

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • No one will be allowed to enter the parking lot prior to 9:00 AM.
  • Enter the First Baptist Church parking lot from the North-bound lane of Jackson Street (this will be a right turn).
  • No vehicles will be allowed to enter from the South-bound lane of Jackson Street (you will not be allowed to make a left turn into the parking lot).
  • Vehicles WILL proceed in single file until line is divided by marker.
  • Remain in your vehicle at all times.
  • Hold the paper with your first and last name and number of people in the household up to the window. Volunteer will record your name and number.
  • Food will be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.
  • After receiving food, merge with other line into one line for exit.
  • TURN RIGHT onto Lee Street to exit the parking lot.
  • Walk-ins will be welcomed at 2:00 pm at a designated area. Watch for signs.

 

 

