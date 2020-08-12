Magnolia Manor covid-19 update

Release from Magnolia Manor dates 8/12/20



Magnolia Manor Home Office, Americus, GA, – Magnolia Manor President and CEO Mark R. Todd reported that the Americus Nursing Center has now seen no new resident cases in ten weeks. However, the St. Simons Nursing Center and Midway campuses once again have new resident cases, as do the St. Simons Assisted Living and Columbus West campuses.

“As we said last week, it’s no surprise the St. Simons and Midway campuses continue to have increases. The counties in which they are located have seen at least a twenty-seven percent increase in cases among the general population over the past two weeks. That’s more than 200 cases, or at least fifteen per day. There continues to be a direct correlation between the number of cases we experience in our programs and how widespread the virus is in the community.”

Magnolia Manor reported that the only new employee case this week is at the Americus Nursing Center.

The Americus Nursing Center has no known COVID-positive residents in-house or hospitalized. Thirty-four residents have recovered. Sadly, eight have passed away during this pandemic.

The Americus Retirement Center and the Mattie Marshall Memory Care program in Americus continue to report no resident or employee cases.

The Columbus East campus reported no new resident or employee cases this week. Thirty-three residents have recovered, and sadly, eight did not survive the virus.

At Columbus West, there have been seven resident cases since the pandemic began. Three are receiving care in-house, two have recovered and two have passed away.

At the Columbus Assisted Living program, there have been no new cases reported this week among either residents or employees.

Magnolia Manor’s Marion County campus continues to report no new resident or employee cases. Five residents continue to receive care in-house, and none are in the hospital. Eleven residents have now recovered. Since the outbreak hit the facility, Magnolia Manor reports there have been three deaths.

Magnolia Manor South in Moultrie reports no campus residents or employees have tested positive this week. Seven residents previously tested positive. All were asymptomatic, and all have recovered.

Magnolia Manor on the Coast in Richmond Hill also continues to report no new resident or employee cases. Previously, one resident and two employees tested positive. The resident remained asymptomatic and has recovered.

The St. Simons Nursing Center identified twenty-nine new resident cases this week. Twenty-five are receiving care in-house and six are hospitalized. One resident has recovered; and unfortunately, nine have passed away because of COVID-19.

The St. Simons Assisted Living program reports three new positive resident cases this week, and no new employee infections. One resident is receiving care in-house, and two are hospitalized.

Magnolia Manor of St. Marys has reported no new resident or employee cases this week.

The Midway campus in Liberty County reports forty-three new resident cases this week. Forty-four are receiving care in-house, and five are hospitalized. Ten have recovered, but three were not able to survive the illness. There have been no new employee cases this week.

Magnolia Manor’s Macon campus has again reported no new resident or employee cases.

The organization has regularly reported that any staff with symptoms are placed on leave and must be cleared before returning to work. Residents testing positive receive care in a special campus quarantine unit to help control the spread. Strict infection control protocols are utilized across the organization, including the use of PPE.

Magnolia Manor continues to follow all guidelines recommended by the CDC, CMS and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As a 501(c)(3) faith-based nonprofit, Magnolia Manor welcomes donations, which are tax deductible as allowed by law.

Headquartered in Americus, Georgia, Magnolia Manor is a faith-based, tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization affiliated by covenant with the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Magnolia Manor was established in 1959 and employs almost 1,000 staff who serve about 1,500 senior adults daily throughout South Georgia. Services at our nine locations are open to all persons, regardless of denominational affiliation. We provide various levels of care, including Independent Living, Catered Care, Personal Care, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitative Therapy and specialized Memory Care.