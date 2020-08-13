Raiders heat up the bats in the fourth inning to defeat Deerfield-Windsor

ALBANY – After traveling up to Columbus for a game against Brookstone on Wednesday, only to have it rained out, the Southland Academy Raider softball team (SA) took out their frustrations on their archrivals Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) on Thursday, August 13 at the DWS softball complex in Albany. With the score tied at 5-5 going into the fourth inning, the Raiders scored seven runs on six hits, including a three-run double by Morgan Minick. That offensive outburst propelled SA to a 15-5 victory over the Knights, who are in their first year as a member of the GHSA.

Though DWS is no longer a member of the GISA, of which SA is a member, the two schools have a long history of fierce competition against each other and Thursday’s game was no different.

After the game, SA head coach Rusty Tondee was ecstatic about how well his club has been hitting since the season began.

“We have hit the ball well all year and I am really proud of the way we’re hitting,” said Tondee. “We’re picking out good pitches to hit and we’re driving the ball and I’m really pleased with our offense.”

Minick, who was the lead off batter for the Raiders, led off the game with a bunt single and later scored the first run of the game when Holly McCain drove her in on a fielder’s choice. Three innings later, Minick had an opportunity to do some serious damage and she made the most of that opportunity. With the bases loaded and two outs, Minick belted a three-run double to center field, scoring Katie Rogers, T.J. Bowden and Morgan Weaver. At that point, the Raiders had an 11-5 lead and they added another run in that inning when Sarah Beth Storey drove in Minick on an RBI single to center field.

As the game moved to the fifth inning, the Raiders were still not done. With two outs and a runner at third base, Rogers singled to left field, driving in Brookland Weaver to make it 13-5 SA. After Bowden singled to center field, Landry Hart hit a fly ball that was dropped by the DWS center fielder. That allowed two more runs to score and capped off the Raiders’ victory.

Both Rogers and Bowden went 3 for 4 at the plate and scored three runs. Bowden drove in three RBIs, while Rogers drove in two. Minick was 2 for 5 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Storey went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. In total, The Raiders scored 15 runs on 15 hits and committed one error. On the other hand, DWS was limited to five runs on seven hits and the Knights committed three errors.

Joy Hubbard, who went 2 for 3 with a run scored, led the Knights offensively.

Alli Dent got the start in the circle for SA. In five innings of work, Dent allowed five runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out four. “My curve ball was working pretty good today. That’s probably my best pitch,” said Dent. “I’m a lot more confident this year than I was last year for sure. I’ve worked a lot and us girls have worked a lot together in the off-season, so I feel a lot more comfortable with them backing me up. We’re improving. We’re doing great.”

With the win over DWS, the Raiders improve to 2-2 on the season. They will take on Windsor Academy on Tuesday, August 18 in their first home game of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

On Thursday, August 20, the Raiders will travel down to Camilla to take on the Wildcats of Westwood. The first pitch of that game is scheduled for 4 p.m.