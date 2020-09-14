Troy Lee Simmons: September 5, 2020

Troy Lee Simmons, Jr. 93, passed away September 5, 2020 at his home in Defuniak Springs, FL. Troy was born March 21, 1927 in Americus, GA to the late Lockie Mae Mofffat Simmons and the late Troy Lee Simmons, Sr. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Virginia Mae Wall and Mattie Keith Nesbitt; nephews Lee Wall and Charner Wall; and great nephew John Wall. Troy grew up in Americus, GA. While attending Americus Highschool he was a member of the 1944 State Championship football team. After graduation, he served in the US Army and is a World War II Veteran. After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he attended Georgia Southwestern College, transferred to the University of Georgia earning his Forestry Degree in 1952. He was a lifelong Bulldog fan, enjoyed going to many games, and traveling with the University Alumni.

After graduating from college, Troy went to work in real estate and for the Firestone Rubber Company where he spent 15 years in Liberia, West Africa. He eventually moved to Dothan, AL with a residence also in Defuniak Springs, FL. Troy started Back Forty Land and Timber Company and later moved his permanent residence to Defuniak Springs where he continued in the timber business until his retirement.

Troy loved life and was loved by many. He was always positive and interested in his family and his numerous friends; never missing being a jokester and bringing smiles to many faces. He will be sorely missed. Leaved to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Janice Hodges, her daughter Amanda (James) Adams, grandchildren Tyger Adams and Chelsea (Brut) Campbell-Work, great grandchildren Catherine-James and Bethany Gail, nephews Danny Wall (Brenda Gail) and Jerry Nesbitt (Judi), nieces-in- law Betty Jo Wall and Allethea Wall, great nephews Clate Wall (Courtney) and Rome Nesbitt, and great nieces Mary Wall, Susan Snyder (Cliff), Laura Lee Gilbert (Wade), Hayes Callahan, Mandy Nesbitt, Julie-Wall Smith (Kenny), and 13 great-great nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Troy’s life was held September 9, 2020 in Defuniak Springs, FL. Donations in memory of Troy may be made to The Alabama Forestry Association Log a Load for Kid Foundation, Inc, 555 Alabama Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.