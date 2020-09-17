CVS Health to open COVID-19 Test Site in Americus

CVS Health plans to double its number of COVID-19 drive-thru test sites by adding more than 2,000 sites across the country. The new locations, which come as public health officials warn of a second wave this fall, will open over the next several weeks. 18 sites will open in Georgia on Friday, September 18, bringing the total number of CVS Health COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Georgia to 146.

The new site in Americus is at the following location: CVS Pharmacy, 1036 East Forsyth Street, Americus, GA 31709

Today’s announcement follows CVS Health’s recent announcement that children age 12 years and older are now eligible for testing at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru testing locations across the country. Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within 2 – 3 days.