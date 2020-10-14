Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away

By: Tracy K. Hall

Pete Smith is an institution. Pete served Sumter County as Sheriff for 16 years. It is with the greatest respect and adoration we announce Sheriff Smith’s death. He died this morning at around 4 AM. While Pete had been battling health issues, he contracted COVID recently and further complicated his healing. Sheriff Smith is a well loved gentleman and a serves as a goal for all those in public service. Pete loved his neighbors well and Sumter County will miss his dedication to us.

The sheriff is the only constitutionally recognized law enforcement official in Georgia’s Constitution. In the case of an office occupancy, Georgia’s Govenor will appoint a replacement until an election can be held. On November 3rd a new sheriff will be elected. He will take office in 2021. Until this time, Gov. Kemp will approve someone to take on the sheriff’s duties until the new term begins.

Sheriff Pete’s handle is appropriately “Sumter One” on the radio. Sumter One will be greatly missed and he will remain greatly loved. The staff of the Americus Times Recorder is grateful to have been under his watchful eye. As Bud Womack, the sheriff’s office chaplain puts it,

“Rest easy Sumter 1, we will take it from here.”

Americus Times-Recorder will continue to cover this story and this remarkable man as further information becomes available.