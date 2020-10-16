By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Don Porter, local manager of Georgia Power in Americus, has been selected to serve as Chair of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Board of Directors for fiscal year 2020 – 2021. He served as Vice-Chair from July 1, 2019 and began his service as Chair from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

Janet Siders of Americus was nominated by an officer selection committee to serve as Vice Chair from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. She will serve as Chair of the Board the following year.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford commended Porter and Siders on their nomination and selection as Chair and Vice-Chair for the upcoming year.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to thank both of these individuals for their dedication and willingness to serve in leadership roles on the Board of Directors of South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford.

The local Board of Directors of individual colleges were created by Georgia State Statute to assist the Technical College System of Georgia State Board in carrying out its mission. The primary purpose of the local board and its members is to: 1.) advise on program direction via their personal subject matter expertise and awareness of area business needs for program decisions and priorities; serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals and objectives as well as operations policies and procedures; and 3.) advocate within the community and in the state legislature on issues of importance in support of the technical college system and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.

The seven-member board is made up of community leaders representing the SGTC service delivery area, which includes Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, Marion, Webster and Taylor counties.

The other five members of the SGTC Board of Directors include: George Bryce of Americus, Jimmy Davis of Macon County, Jake Everett of Webster County, Mattie Gordon of Taylor County, and Richard McCorkle from Marion County. Jimmy Davis was also recognized by the board for his service as Chairman for the 2019 – 2020 year.