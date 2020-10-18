An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – A inmate has escaped from the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center and is on the loose here in Sumter County. According to Mitch Grant of the Sumter County Georgia Citizens Corps, this inmate escaped the facility at around 2:02 p.m. this afternoon.
According to information on the Sumter County Georgia Citizens Corp Facebook Page, parameters have been set up by law enforcement and K-9 units are working behind the scene behind the YDC on McMath Mill Road.
The inmate has been described as a 6’2, 250-lb black male and may be wearing a green jump suit. He was last seen on foot in the woods headed in the area of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. People are strongly advised to stay away from this area and law enforcement is on the scene in this area. Citizens living in this area are strongly advised to lock their doors. Stay tuned to the Americus Times-Recorder for further updates.
