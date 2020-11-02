Gunfire damage to property and person throughout the weekend
Tracy K. Hall
Aggravated Assault
The Americus Police Department with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a series of shooting incidents which occurred in the City of Americus over the weekend. Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cherokee Street on October 30 at 11:36 PM. A residence was struck, but there were no injuries. At 4:34 AM on November 1st, shots were fired in the area of Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle, striking residences, again with no injuries.
At 10:30 PM on November 1st, officers responded to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center to a report of two individuals with gunshot injuries. A 19 year old male and a 21 year old male had been transported by private vehicle to the Emergency Room. The 21 year old was transferred to a Trauma Center in Macon for treatment. The 19 year old was treated and released. Investigation into this incident indicates that the shooting took place in the area of Bell and Hampton Streets in Americus.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.
New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office
