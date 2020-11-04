Unofficial election results with absentee ballots counted
General Election for Sumter County summary for all contests, all districts, all counting groups. Unofficial report for the General Election. 11 of 11 precincts reported (100%). Registered Voters: 12, 182 of 17,800. Ballots cast: 12,182
President of the United States Votes
Donald J. Trump (I) (Rep) 5,719
Joseph R. Biden (Dem) 6,312
Jo Jorgensen (Lib) 100
Total Votes 12,133
US Senate (Purdue) percentage votes
David Purdue (R) 49.38% 5,731
John Ossof (D) 49.23% 6,108
Shane Hazel (L) 1.38% 165
US Senate (Loeffler) Special Votes
Al Bartell (Ind) 50
Allen Buckley (Ind) 17
Doug Collins (R) 2,728
John Fortuin (Green) 23
Derrick Grayson (R) 87
Michael T. Green (Ind) 48
Annette D. Jackson (R) 94
Deborah Jackson (D) 807
Jamesia James (D) 190
- Wayne Johnson (R) 74
Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D) 239
Matt Lieberman (D) 270
Kelly Loeffler (I) (R) 2,549
Joy Felicia Slade (D) 71
Brian Slowinski (Lib) 36
Valencia Stovall (Ind) 13
Ed Tarver (D) 57
Kandis Taylor (R) 78
Raphael Warnock (D) 4,470
Richard Dien Winfield (D) 58
Total Votes 11,959
Public Service Commissioner District 1 Votes
Jason Shaw (R) 5,604
Robert E. Bryant (D) 6,014
Elizabeth Melton (L) 212
Total 11,830
Public Service Commissioner District 4 Votes
Lauren Bubba McDowell Jr. (R) 5,575
Daniel Blackmon (D) 5,935
Nathan Wilson (L) 201
Total Votes 11,711
US House District 2 Votes
Don Cole (R) 5,195
Sanford Bishop (D) 6,782
Total Votes 11,978
State Senate District 12 Votes
Freddie Powell Sims (I) (D) 4,730
Tracy Taylor (R) 3,370
Total Votes 8,100
State Senate District 13 Votes
Carden H. Summers (I) (R) 2,215
Mary Egler (D) 1,537
Total Votes 3,752
State House District 138 Votes
Mike Cheokas (I) (R) 4,587
Mark Arnett (D) 5,800
Total Votes 10,387
State House District 152 Votes
Bill Yearta (I) (R) 1,205
Total Votes 1,205
District Attorney – Southwestern Votes
Lewis R. Lamb (I) (Ind) 9,570
Total Votes 9,570
Clerk of Superior Court Votes
Cortisa Barthell (I) (D) 9,656
Total Votes 9,656
Sumter County Sheriff Votes
Phillip Danile (R) 3,648
Eric D. Bryant (D) 8,397
Total Votes 12,045
Sumter County Tax Commissioner Votes
Wilkie Smith III (I) (R) 7,039
Twany “Buffy” Edwards (D) 4,987
Total Votes 12,017
Coroner Votes
Clifford Walton Jr. (D) 9,504
Total Votes 9,504
SC Board of Education District 1 Votes
Abbis Y. Bivins 859
Alice Green 853
Total Votes 1,712
SC Board of Education District 2 Votes
Patricia M. Harris 1,025
Meda Dubose Krenson 367
Total Votes 1,392
SC Board of Education District 3 Votes
Edward Jackson Jr. 731
James C. (Jim) Reid Jr. 882
Total Votes 1,613
SC Board of Education District 4 Votes
Rick H. Barnes 1,301
Curtis Porter 393
Brooks Robinson 369
Total Votes 2,063
SC Board of Education District 5 Votes
Edith Ann Green 638
Carolyn C. Hamilton 929
Total Votes 1,567
SC Board of Education District 6 Votes
Vincent L. Kearse 1,062
Total Votes 1,062
SC Board of Education District 7 Votes
Dwight Bernard Harris 711
Sylvia C. Roland 933
Total Votes 1,644
Sumter County Chief Magistrate Votes
Tracy K. Hall (R) 5,833
Crystal Cleveland (D) 6,081
Total Votes 11,914
County Commission District 1 Votes
Clay L. Jones (I) (D) 2,027
Total Votes 2,027
County Commission District 3 Votes
William Reid (R) 1,509
Kenneth E. Hamilton (D) 1,061
Total Votes 2,570
County Commission District 5 Votes
Jessie L. Smith Jr. (D) 1,839
Total Votes 1,839
Constitutional Amendment #1 Votes
Yes 8,662
No 2,715
Total Votes 11,377
Constitutional Amendment #2 Votes
Yes 7,582
No 3,671
Total Votes 11,253
Statewide Referendum A Votes
Yes 7,429
No 3,932
Total Votes 11,361
