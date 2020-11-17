Southland Academy’s Chase Ledger breaks 49-year-old school record

AMERICUS – It is said that records are made to be broken. In the case of former Southland Academy (SAR) punter Donnie Price, it looked as if his record-setting 70-yard punt against Terrell Academy back in 1971 might be the exception to that rule. That is, until Friday evening, November 6. On that night, SAR sophomore Chase Ledger, who serves as the Raiders’ punter, among other things, sent a punt that went 75 yards, breaking Price’s 49-year-old school record.

The Raiders lost 22-20 to Valwood that night on a last-second field goal, but Ledger’s record-breaking accomplishment may very well last for another 50 years.

“That’s what records are there for. They’re supposed to be broken,” said Price. “I like to see these young kids come along and be great athletes. You never know what that will work into from that standpoint.”

Price still lives here in Americus and currently works at the Canterbury Kitchen, which use to be Cousins Catering. Price has also worked for Greg Hancock at Hancock Funeral Home. “If I can’t marry you, I can bury you,” Price jokingly said.

For Ledger, it was a great feeling for him when he found out that he had broken the record. “When I kicked it, the announcer said it was 78,” said Ledger. “And then, I think it was the next Tuesday or Wednesday, Coach (Clint) Humphrey called me into his office and told me that the official yardage was 75.”

In addition to punting, Ledger also handles the field goal duties for the Raiders, as well as serving as an inside linebacker, a tight end and a fullback. In last Friday’s 44-12 victory over Tiftarea Academy, Ledger recovered a fumble and ran the ball back the other way for an SAR touchdown.

In addition to being a fine football player, Ledger is also an outstanding baseball player and would like to play baseball in college. If any college football teams would like to have his services, he says he might be interested in doing that as well.

Ledger and his Raider teammates will travel down to Thomasville to take on Brookwood this Friday, November 20 for their last regular season game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.