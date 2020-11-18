Americus-Sumter High graduation rate ranks highest in region

By: Sumter County Schools

Sumter County School Superintendent, Dr. Torrance Choates, is proud to announce the four-year graduation rate for Americus Sumter High School for the 2019-2020 school year climbed to 94.7 percent. This is an increase of 7.8 percentage points over last year and 10.9 percentage points higher than the state average of 83.8, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education. Georgia’s graduation rate in 2020 is an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law.

“The seniors of 2020 have faced many challenges through these trying times,” said Dr. Choates. “I am very proud of their accomplishment and congratulate them on their hard work and dedication. This is a major step forward as we have had the highest graduation rate out of all the 15 school districts in our RESA District. I challenge the class of 2020-2021 to set their goal to graduate 100%.”

“Congratulations to the students, faculty, staff and parents of the Class of 2020 for persevering through a very challenging experience to achieve the highest graduation rate in the Sumter County School District’s history in the cohort era,” said Mr. Walter Knighton, Associate Superintendent of Sumter County Schools. “Your hard work and determination brought us closer to achieving our mission of graduating all students.”

Georgia calculates the graduation rate using a formula known as the adjusted cohort rate which

is required by the U.S. Department of Education. The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate

defines the cohort based on when a student first becomes a freshman; it is calculated using the

number of students who graduate within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers.

Only 105 of the 181 school districts have a graduation rate at or above 90 percent and Sumter County Schools is proud to be a part of that distinction. When asked how he felt about this achievement, Mr. Kimothy Hadley, principal of ASHS said, “The hard work of our faculty and staff throughout the 2019-2020 school year, while facing many unknown challenges and adjusting to virtual instruction contributed to our graduation rate increase. Thank you to the teachers, parents, and the class of 2020. We are working to provide an equitable opportunity for all students to graduate college and career ready.”

Graduation Rate

Five Year Comparison

Georgia Graduation Rates ASHS Graduation Rates 2020 – 83.8 percent 2020 – 94.7 percent 2019 – 82.0 percent 2019 – 86.9 percent 2018 – 81.6 percent 2018 – 88.6 percent 2017 – 80.6 percent 2017 – 89.3 percent 2016 – 79.4 percent 2016 – 87.5 percent 2015 – 79.0 percent 2015 – 86.8 percent

Georgia 4-year Adjusted Cohort Graduation Rate 2020

Chattahoochee-Flint RESA

State Average 83.8%