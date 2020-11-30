Former Lady Jets Tyson, Wazeerud-Din Have Some Unfinished Business

From Staff Reports

DeLand, FL – Stetson University recently highlighted Shamari Tyson and Yazz Wazeerud-Din, two of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) 2019 – 2020 Lady Jets graduates, who are now ready to make a big difference at the next level.

It was the day before their team’s departure to the national championship when Tyson and Yazz Wazeerud-Din received the heartbreaking news. After winning 30 of 32 games and capturing a regional and a district championship, the Lady Jets had earned the No. 11 seed to the NJCAA Division I Championship in Lubbock, Texas. The pair, along with their Lady Jet teammates, was looking forward to competing on the national stage.

Unfortunately, on March 13, 2020, word came down that COVID-19 had put the tournament on hold.

“To me, it was like everything we had worked for just went out the window,” Tyson said. “I knew it was over with. I knew we weren’t going to get to go.”

“We did all this hard work, and it just went out the window,” Wazeerud-Din echoed. “(After winning regionals), we knew we had a chance to win a second ring. We just knew. We all just felt really disappointed.”

After a short bit of time, the season was officially called off, and SGTC saw their campaign end on a 14-game win streak.

Tyson and Wazeerud-Din each earned some lofty honors after the season. Tyson, a 5-5 point guard, was named a NJCAA second team All-American and was also selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Conference (GCAA) Player of the Year. Wazeerud-Din, a 5-11 wing, earned honorable mention All-America honors and was first team GCAA all-conference selection. Together, the duo combined to average nearly 30 points-per-game.

“They play well together,” Stetson head coach Lynn Bria said. “They both did a phenomenal job producing at South Georgia Tech. They both have had great college careers so far. We just really liked their experience, too. They had both played in big games. I am really excited about them. I think they will both be impact players and contribute for us.”

As far as their decision to come to Stetson, it was one that each made on their own. Both liked the strong academic environment and family atmosphere. Wazeerud-Din was the first to officially commit, but Tyson was already leaning that way as well. Both players made it official this past April.

“I felt like we already have good chemistry playing together,” Wazeerud-Din said. “I thought, ‘Okay, I am going to a school where I know somebody who I can trust and who is going to build my confidence up.’ Shamari is really honest with me, and I am honest with her.”

Now members of the Hatters, Tyson and Wazeerud-Din enter the 2020-21 season with some unfinished business on their minds.

“I am ready,” Tyson said. “I just feel like we have a lot to prove because we didn’t get to make that appearance in the national tournament. Now here we are at Stetson. What are we going to do?”

Unfortunately, Tyson and Wazeerud-Din and the Hatters’ will now have to wait a little longer. The Hatteres’ 2020-21 season opener with Florida National was canceled due to COVID-19 related concerns and the start of the season has been suspended until Friday, December 11th when the team is released from isolation following a positive COVID-19 test impacting the program.