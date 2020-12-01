Disc Golfers from all over Georgia and the Southeast compete in Fat Belly Fling Disc Golf Tournament at Brickyard Plantation

AMERICUS – As a result of the world-wide devastating explosion of the COVID-19 virus, many people across the US and around the world have been unable to enjoy the more traditional sports that they are use to. As a result, another fringe sport is booming around the nation and around the world. That sport is Disc Golf.

The sport has also taken off here in the local area as well, so much so that Brickyard Plantation, located about six miles east of Americus on US Highway 280, has a Disc Golf course on its property and recently hosted the Flat Belly Fling Disc Golf Event this past Saturday, November 28. This event drew players from all over Georgia and other parts of the Southeast. There is even an association that has been formed to promote the sport: The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).

“It was a sanctioned tournament through the PDGA,” said Debra Sykes, General Manager of the Brickyard Golf Club and Americus KOA. “We had 64 players. They were from all over. We had a good number from the local area, but we also had people from Dothan, Alabama, Aiken, South Carolina, Atlanta, Valdosta, all over. It was a good regional thing.”

Sykes went on to say that this was the first Flat Belly Fling tournament at Brickyard Plantation. “We had one back in the spring called Disking on the Ditches, but this was the first Fat Belly Fling,” said Sykes.