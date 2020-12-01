Michael Dixon: November 28, 2020

Real estate broker, Michael Dixon, of Americus, age 85, passed away on November 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was the owner and operator of Michael Dixon Realty from February 2006 until February 2018. Previously he was an agent with Coldwell Banker Lynn Mills Agency in Americus for 10 years.

The son of the late James M. Dixon and Dorothy Lawhorn Dixon, he was born December 9, 1934, in Savannah, GA. He lived in the Concord community of Schley County until he was of elementary school age. He moved with his parents to West Palm Beach, FL. where he graduated from Palm Beach High School. He later earned his B.A. from Florida State University and a Masters from Southern Baptist Seminary in KY. Following service in the U.S. Army, Dixon was a magazine and newspaper reporter for 20 years in Virginia. He owned an advertising business there for another 5 years before returning to his native GA. Michael received his real estate license in 1996 and served as a member and officer of the Americus Board of Realtors.

He is survived by a sister, Deanna D. Gaither of Woodland Hills, CA.; as well as nieces, Jamala & Marisa; and several aunts and cousins.

There will be no services at this time. You may contact Deanna at deannadgaither@msn.com.

The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to Georgia Sherriff’s Association Youth Homes 3000 Highway 42 N. McDonough, GA. 30253.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.