Ms. Anne Kiley: December 7, 2020

Ms. Anne Kiley, age 84, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 peacefully at her residence. Ms. Kiley was born in Cincinnati, OH. on January 18, 1936 to the late Frank and Evelyn Olson. Ms. Kiley was an avid reader and history buff. She enjoyed traveling and cruising the Caribbean with her late husband Jerome B. Kiley.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include two sons, Dale(Karen) Kiley of Antioch, CA. and Brian(Kathy) Kiley of Andersonville; two daughters, Laura(Eddie) Mixon of Tallapoosa and Susan(Martin) Ineichen of Minneola, FL.; also surviving are her beloved ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to Phoebe Sumter Hospice 126 E. Furlow St. Americus, GA. 31709.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Robert Olson.

You may sign the online guestbook and share your memories at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.