Evelyn Larkin: December 9, 2020
Evelyn Larkin, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 peacefully at her
residence. Evelyn was born in Bridgeport, AL. on July 30, 1939 to the late William and Mae
Grant. Evelyn was an avid gardener. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and game
shows.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM in Andersonville
National Cemetery with Mike Newcomb officiating. Visitation will be held at Greg Hancock
Funeral Chapel on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 AM.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Roy Larkin of Byron; son, Reggie Larkin of Americus;
daughter, Vicki Larkin of Byron; five grandchildren, Stephanie Sawyer, Eric Sawyer, Bob Kikkert,
Heidi Larkin, and Tasha Bronson; also surviving are three great-grandchildren.
Ms. Anne Kiley: December 7, 2020
