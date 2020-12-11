Evelyn Larkin: December 9, 2020

Evelyn Larkin, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 peacefully at her

residence. Evelyn was born in Bridgeport, AL. on July 30, 1939 to the late William and Mae

Grant. Evelyn was an avid gardener. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and game

shows.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM in Andersonville

National Cemetery with Mike Newcomb officiating. Visitation will be held at Greg Hancock

Funeral Chapel on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 AM.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Roy Larkin of Byron; son, Reggie Larkin of Americus;

daughter, Vicki Larkin of Byron; five grandchildren, Stephanie Sawyer, Eric Sawyer, Bob Kikkert,

Heidi Larkin, and Tasha Bronson; also surviving are three great-grandchildren.

