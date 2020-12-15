December 15, 2020

Missing Cat, please help

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 10:37 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

This is Lucy.  She is a Persian cat who went missing a few days ago and was last seen on Bell St. around Lee St. Distinguishing feature is a tooth sticking out of the front of her mouth.  If you have any information or have seen her, please call 229-591-2329. Her family misses her and hopes to bring her home soon.

