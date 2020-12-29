Lady Raiders get double-figures scoring from three players en route to victory in Border Wars tournament
From Staff Reports
PHENIX CITY, AL – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) had three players score in double figures to lead them to a 45-31 victory over Lee-Scott Academy in SAR’s first game in the annual Border Wars tournament on Monday, December 28, at the Glenwood School in Phenix City, AL.
Maddie Crisp led SAR in scoring with 12 points and Riley Mitchell poured in 11. Haleigh Warren was also in double figures with 10 points and Holly McCain chipped in eight.
“We started off slow and we were tied at 22-22, but we really came out in the second half with some intensity on the defensive end and knocked down some three-point shots to get us going,” SAR Head Coach Ty Kinslow said.
With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 6-1 on the season, while LCA drops to 2-3.
The Lady Raiders will now turn their attention to their next game of the tournament on Tuesday, December 29, against the host school: the Lady Gators of Glenwood (9-1). Tip Off for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.
Foster’s Deadly Marksmanship from beyond the arc powers Raiders to victory at Border Wars
