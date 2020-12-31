First responder of the month: Donnie Gilliam

By: Staff Reports

Lawson, Reid & Dean is proud to present the December 2020 First Responder of the Month Award to Donnie Gilliam, a full-time firefighter at the Sumter County Fire Department, Station 1. He was selected due to his hard work and dedication to the department. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Firefighter Gilliam stepped up and covered shifts that were short due to other employees’ illness. During this time, six inmate firefighters were unavailable because the correctional facility was shut down. Firefighter Gilliam stepped up and worked 14 consecutive days so that the stations were covered. Firefighter Gilliam is a team player and assists the department in any way possible to make sure that the citizens of Sumter County are protected. For these reasons, he was selected as the December 2020 recipient.