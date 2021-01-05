Gladys Ruth Clifton Quinnelly: January 3, 2021

By: Staff Reports

Gladys Ruth Clifton Quinnelly, 92 of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully in her home on January, 3, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was the widow of Robert T. Quinnelly and the daughter of the late Cardell and Pauline Lanier Clifton. Born in Herndon, GA on March 8, 1928 she was the oldest of 8 children.

Gladys was beautiful in every way, loving and beloved by all who knew her. But most of all she will be remembered as an eternally loving mother and grandmother to her grandchildren.

Gladys spent many years working with Belk’s Department Store, holding multiple positions within the company. She also had many hobbies that included gardening, sewing, crocheting, knitting and reading.

Gladys is survived by her daughter Jean Jordan of Kannapolis, a daughter-in-law Rosa Royal of Concord, four grandchildren, John Ames and wife Kathi of Belmont, Eddie Royal and wife Erin of Cornelius, Summer Royal of Newnan, GA and Lane Jarvis and wife Caroline of Concord; and ten great grandchildren. A brother Billy Clifton of Garfield, GA, Clyde Clifton (Dorothy) Concord, sister Clara Shirah (Joe) Wellborn, FL, Geraldine Shirah, Satsuma, FL, JoAnn Jedlinski (Chester), Miami, FL and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Roy Royal and her beloved son Wayne Royal. She was also preceded in death by her sister Edith Joiner and brother Cardell Clifton, Jr.

A special thanks to moms’ wonderful caregivers Katie Smith, Hannah Ames, and Gayle Smith.

A funeral service to honor her life will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 3:00PM in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Chapel at Carolina Memorial Park.

Masks required and social distancing guidelines followed.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in the name of Gladys Ruth Clifton Quinnelly.

