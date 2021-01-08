Lady Panthers win at Pike County after nearly a month long layoff

ZEBULON, GA – It has been nearly a month of no basketball for the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers (ASHS), but finally, after a month of no competitive games, ASHS was able to take the floor. On Friday, January 8, the Lady Panthers had just enough energy to grind out a 40-34 win over the Lady Pirates of Pike County (PCHS) at the James G. Crayton Gymnasium on the PCHS campus.

Before Friday night’s game, the last time the Lady Panthers had played a competitive game was on Saturday, December 12, when they traveled down to Lee County and beat the Lady Trojans 45-41.

“I guess we needed one or two games prior to this and we normally get those in December and maybe one or two early in January,” said ASHS Head Coach Sherry Harris. “With all of the stuff going on, a lot of the games have been cancelled. Therefore, we haven’t had a whole lot of scrimmages and we’ve had to quarantine a couple of times with all the stuff going on right after Christmas. It’s been kinda crazy, but we got a win. It was ugly, but we will take it any way we can get it.”

Destinee Sims led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 14 points and Tiffani Goodman poured in nine. Trinity Jackson had six points and O’Jayla Tookes scored five in the winning cause.

The Lady Panthers had a 24-17 lead at halftime and outscored the Lady Pirates 17-5 during the first few minutes of the third quarter. However, from that point on, ASHS struggled offensively and managed to only score six points the rest of the way. They struggled in their half-court offense and committed uncharacteristic turnovers.

Fortunately for the Lady Panthers, PCHS also struggled offensively. Though they had chances to cut further into the Lady Panthers’ lead, The Lady Pirates were not able to take advantage and missed critical free throws down the stretch.

Jaime Corbin led the Lady Pirates with 12 points and Zy Thompson scored nine in the losing cause.

With the win, the Lady Panthers improve to 5-1 overall and are 2-I in Region 2-AAA competitions. With the loss, the Lady Pirates drop to 5-3 on the season and are 2-3 in Region 2-AAA play.

The Lady Panthers will continue in region play when they travel up to Forsyth, GA to take on Mary Persons on Tuesday, January 12, at 6 p.m.