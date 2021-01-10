Strong defensive effort key in Raiders’ victory over Glenwood

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy boy’s basketball team (SAR) used a strong defensive effort to limit Glenwood’s offensive attack. As a result, the Raiders were able to secure a 52-34 victory over the Gators on Saturday, January 9, at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium on the Southland campus.

“That was our best defensive effort of the season,” said SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster. “We had to play well defensively tonight in order for us to get a win.”

The Raiders had two players score in double figures. Senior shooting guard Max Foster led SAR with 14 points and senior point guard Nathan Duke poured in 10.

Senior forward Owen Exley also contributed to the victory with his eight points.

While the Raiders’ offensive effort was solid, their defensive effort was what really powered then to victory. The biggest example of this defensive effort was junior forward Buddy Brady’s nine blocked shots on the night.

With the win, SAR improves to 6-3 on the season. They will try to push their wining streak to two games when they begin region play on Friday, January 15, at Valwood. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m.