January 13, 2021

Americus-Sumter forward Keldrick Flemming (#3) posted a double double, scoring 15 points and grabbing at least 15 rebounds in the Panthers’ 63-50 win over Mary Persons. ATR Archive

Flemming’s double double propels Panthers to victory over Mary Persons

By Ken Gustafson

Published 11:01 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

FORSYTH, GA – Americus-Sumter forward Keldrick Flemming posted a double double by scoring 15 points and grabbing at least 15 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a 63-50 win over Mary Persons on Tuesday, January 12, in Forsyth, GA.

In addition to Flemming’s contribution, three other Panthers scored in double figures. Darion Mitchell scored 12 points and both Michael Johnson and Kyric Davis each chipped in 10 points in the winning cause.

The Panthers will try to stay undefeated in region play when they travel up to Macon on Friday, January 15, to take on Central (Macon). Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

 

 

