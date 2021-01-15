Eveline Jarrett Hodges: January 14, 2021

Mrs. Eveline Jarrett Hodges age 68 of Americus, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Sam Aniekwe will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, January 18th at Aldridge Funeral Services from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30. A rosary will begin at 7:30.

Eveline Dunn Jarrett Hodges was born July 27, 1952 in Linz, Austria. She was the daughter of the late Melvin Jack Dunn and the late Paula Kastner Dunn. Mrs. Eveline enjoyed doing ceramics. She taught Art and worked for Reba Hunter Art Studio. She also worked for Sumter Regional Hospital and for the Sumter County Recreation Department. Mrs. Jarrett was a Caregiver and a Homemaker. She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Americus.

Survivors include her daughter Julie Jarrett of Americus, two sons Carl Lester Jarrett III of Americus and Karl Samuel Jarrett “Sammie” of Americus. One sister Pauline Harbuck of Mauk, GA and a grandson William Alexzander Jarrett

also survives.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Carl Lester Jarrett Jr., her second husband John Randolph Hodges, a daughter Robbie Christina Jarrett and three brothers William Jack Dunn, Melvin Jack Dunn Jr. and James Dunn.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church 332 South Lee Street Americus, GA 31709.

