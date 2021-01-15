Janie Frazier Crook: January 13, 2021

Mrs. Janie Frazier Crook age 90 of Americus, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dr. Bryan Myers and Rev. Hugh Deloach will officiate. Friends are welcome to visit the family at 215 Glenwood Road Americus.

Janie Frazier Crook was born February 9,1930 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Aaron Jefferson Frazier and the late Mary Amanda Cheek Frazier. She worked for Manhattan Shirt Factory and as a secretary for Georgia Mental Health. She was also a Homemaker. Mrs. Crook was member of Central Baptist Church; where she was active in the Sunshine Ladies Sunday School Class and sang with the Silver Tones.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Joyce Crook Pilcher and Danny of Cordele; two sisters Rilla Veatch and Bobbie Morris and two grandchildren Lesley Rhodes (Patrick) and Jeff Pilcher (Shannon). Four great grandchildren Jordan Pilcher, Briana Myers, Marissa Myers, Wesley Barton and a number of nieces and nephews also survive. She also had some special care givers, Evelyn Floyd, Kim Pickett and Phoebe Sumter Hospice.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crook was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Gardner and three brothers, Floyd Frazier, Wilbur Frazier and W.T. Frazier.