New COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced at Americus-Sumter home basketball games

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Sumter County, the Sumter County Board of Education has decided to implement new game day guidelines for players and spectators at Americus-Sumter High School home basketball games.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our county, we are making adjustments to the capacity in our gymnasium, along with a few other changes which are attached below,” said Americus-Sumter Athletic Director Coleman Price. “These guidelines are fluid and subject to change. However, they have been put in place for everyone’s health and safety.”

Here is a list of the new COVID-19 guidelines that will be enforced at all ASHS home basketball games:

•Gymnasium capacity will be limited to 21%. Only 300 individuals will be allowed into the gym.

•Tickets are $7.00 for ages 1 years old and up. They will be sold at the gate on a first come first serve basis. Individuals must have a mask on in order to purchase a ticket and to enter the gymnasium. Doors will open one hour prior to the start of the first game. There is a “No Re-entry” policy in place.

•GHSA Passes and Media are accepted until capacity is met.

•Temperatures will be checked upon entering the gymnasium. Anyone with a 100 °F temperature or higher will not be allowed to stay. Money will be refunded to the person.

•Masks must be worn at all times while in the gymnasium except when enjoying concession snacks. While in the gymnasium, mask wearing will be enforced. Individuals who do not comply will be asked to leave the gymnasium and will not receive a refund.

•Spectators are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and remain six-feet apart from other spectators outside of their immediate household.

•All spectators and participants are encouraged to regularly wash and sanitize their hands. Hand sanitizer will be available.

•Away team cheerleaders will not be accommodated due to the reduction in gymnasium capacity.

•Bench area for teams will be spaced out for social distancing and marked-off area of bleacher seats have been marked for teams to sit.

•Bleachers marked with tape are closed off to individuals for sitting.

•Water coolers will not be provided for teams. Players and coaches will have to bring their own

water bottles with drink. (Store purchased water bottles/sport drinks are recommended)

•Visiting teams will enter the gymnasium through the rear left-side doors and will be directed toward their locker rooms. After the games, visiting teams will exit through the same doors. Bus drivers are asked to park the school bus near the safety railing near these doors.

•Concessions will be open at full-service; social-distancing is asked to be observed. There will be NO GATHERING. Individuals gathering in the lobby area will be asked to be leave the gymnasium and will not receive a refund.

•Spectators are asked to remain off of the court and refrain from visiting players, coaches, cheerleaders, and officials in their designated areas.

•All spectators must leave the gymnasium immediately following the conclusion of the last game in a respectful and orderly manner. Individuals are asked not to gather in the front of the gymnasium or in the parking lot area.