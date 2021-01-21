Furlow Charter Wrestling Team turns in strong showing at Area 1-A Team Duals

From Staff Reports

ROBERTA, GA – The Furlow Charter Varsity Wrestling Team turned in a strong showing at the Area 1-A Team Duals, which took place on Saturday, January 16, at Crawford County High School. As a team, the Falcons finished in sixth place overall.

According to FC Head Coach Brandon Mitchell, freshman J.T. Prater was able to gain more experience in this tournament and showed tremendous growth, as he continues to master various wrestling techniques. In addition to Prater’s progress, Coach Mitchell was equally pleased with the progress of other members of his squad as well.

“Our sophomore, Jordan Brown, also gained some great experience and picked up a hard-fought victory in his first varsity wrestling match,” said Mitchell.

The Falcons will have three weeks to prepare for the Area Traditional Tournament, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 5-6. As of right now, the location of the tournament is unknown. Stay tuned to the Americus Times-Recorder for further details.