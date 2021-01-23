Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus
By Ken Gustafson
AMERICUS – There has been a shooting in the parking lot of the Perlis Plaza shopping center on West Forsyth Street in Americus. Police are currently on the scene and an investigation is underway. Please stay tuned to the Americus Times-Recorder for further details as more information comes in.
You Might Like
Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant
By Su Ann Bird AMERICUS – Shonda Boddie of Americus has been named as the Registrar Assistant in the... read more