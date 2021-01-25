Chef Lein Chun Lin: January 24, 2021

Chef Lein Chun Lin, age 73, of Americus, passed away Saturday, January 24, 2021 at his residence. A native of Taipei, Taiwan. Chef Lin was born October 30, 1947. His passion was cooking. Chef Lin was the owner of Dragon Palace. He loved watching football. Chef Lin was a family man, who loved his family dearly. His grandchildren held the key to his heart.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brian Myers officiating.

Survivors include his wife Hong Lin of Americus; a son, Arthur(Erin) Lin of Macon; daughter, Tracy Lin of Taipei, Taiwan; and two grandchildren, Chloe Lin and Everly Lin.

