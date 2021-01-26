Hamilton Lee Grant: January 18, 2021

Hamilton Lee Grant of Titusville Florida passed from this life January 18, 2021. Hamilton was born August 2, 1929 in Americus, Georgia to Tharpe and Alma Grant. He is preceded in death by his bother Jefferson Hardin (Bubba) Grant and sister Harriett Tharpe. Hamilton is survived by his loving wife Dorothy of 67 years, son Ralph, grandson Jason (Kristine), granddaughters Kimberly Rego (Nicholas) and Michelle Kafka (Pierce), great grandson Henry and great granddaughter Claire.

Hamilton enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and served in the 5th Air Force as an anti-aircraft missile radar operator in Korea. Upon his return from Korea, Hamilton attended and graduated from Georgia Southern University (Georgia Teachers College) and Florida State University. Hamilton retired from NASA at the Kennedy Space Center and he and Dorothy travelled extensively for the next several years. Hamilton and Dorothy were members of the First Baptist Church of Titusville for over 40 years where he was an ordained deacon and was also an active Mason in the Indian River Lodge 90.

Hamilton enjoyed being with his grandkids in their activities and all 3 of them followed in his footsteps to Florida State which made him very proud. Hamilton and Dorothy moved to Titusville in 1966 but never lost their love for their native Georgia and returned often for visits with family and friends.

Hamilton will be buried at the Hardin-Freeman family cemetery in Andersonville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to Hospice of St. Francis of Titusville, Florida and First Baptist Church of Titusville.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.