Georgia Departments of Education, Public Health join with superintendents to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers, school staff
Staff Reports
January 25, 2021 –The Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Department of Public Health are bringing together school superintendents from across Georgia to discuss vaccination rollout plans for teachers and school staff. In addition to superintendents, representatives from teacher associations will attend the meeting.
The working group will consist of superintendents from rural, suburban, and urban regions of the state who have partnered with their local public health officials to develop strong distribution plans for teacher vaccinations. State School Superintendent Richard Woods, GaDPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and other GaDOE and GaDPH staff will meet with this group to provide feedback and discuss ways their plans can be used as statewide models.
Georgia teachers and school staff are prioritized in Phase 1B of Georgia’s vaccine administration plan, along with other non-healthcare essential workers. Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of the plan, which includes healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 or older and their caregivers, and first responders.
“We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure teachers are vaccinated as soon as the supply is available,” Superintendent Woods said. “Many school districts have done excellent work, in partnership with their local public health officials, planning ahead for vaccine distribution to their teachers and staff. I’m looking forward to working with these superintendents and Dr. Toomey to amplify those best practices across the state.”
Following the meeting, GaDOE and GaDPH will publish collected best practices for vaccine distribution that can be used by school districts in partnership with their local public health officials.
The following superintendents have been invited to participate in the working group:
- Dr. Scarlett Copeland, Appling County Schools
- Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools
- Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin County Schools
- Dr. Curtis Jones, Bibb County Schools
- Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools
- Dr. Kristie Brooks, Chattahoochee County Schools
- Dr. Brian Hightower, Cherokee County Schools
- Mr. Kenneth Dyer, Dougherty County Schools
- Mr. Trent North, Douglas County Schools
- Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Early County Schools
- Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, Henry County Schools
- Dr. Rob Brown, Lumpkin County Schools
- Dr. Grant Rivera, Marietta City Schools
