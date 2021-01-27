Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness

Staff Reports

AMERICUS, GA (January 25, 2021) — Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is proud to announce the receipt of $11,185 to participate in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Georgia Young Adult Program (GYAP). The GOHS addresses young adult driver crashes, injuries and fatalities, and partners with colleges and universities throughout the state to implement this program.

“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is committed to changing the tragic trend of young adult driver deaths in Georgia,” said GOHS Director Allen Poole. “We’re here to make changes and I believe the students at Georgia Southwestern State University can help us achieve the goal of lowering driver, crash, injury and fatality rates statewide. Who better to address the challenges and dangers facing young adults than their peers? I’m confident these students can convince their peers to be safer, more conscientious drivers.”

The GYAP has proven to be successful using strategies such as peer education, providing educational speakers to schools, and encouraging schools to develop creative, innovative techniques to reduce young adult crashes, injuries and fatalities in their communities.

With the grant funds, GSW iHelp Peer Educators plan to host workshops and events on alcohol awareness. The mission of iHelp Peer Educators is to encourage GSW University students to make healthy, low-risk lifestyle choices by promoting low-risk drinking behaviors, and educating students, faculty, and staff about alcohol, tobacco, and other drug abuse. The University also plans to communicate the dangers of alcohol abuse throughout the school year by email and on social media.

Programming often surrounds events such as National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week in October, Safe Spring Break Week in the spring, and summer orientation. Programs involve collaborations with health and counseling services, public safety, and residence life staff.

The grant runs Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021. Angie Christmas is the GOHS Agency Administrator as well as iHelp Peer Educators advisor. For more information, contact angie.christmas@gsw.edu.