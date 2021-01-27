January 27, 2021

  • 63°
Southland Academy senior guard Max Foster scored 17 points to lead the Raiders to a 50-43 victory over Westfield. That victory extends the Raiders’ winning streak to six games. ATR Archive

Raiders extend winning streak to six with win at Westfield

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

PERRY, GA – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) extended their winning streak to six games when they traveled up to Perry and defeated the Westfield Hornets 50-43 on Tuesday, January 26, at the Westfield School.

The Raiders got strong play and leadership from their three seniors; Max Foster, Owen Exley and Nathan Duke, in their win over the Hornets.

Foster led the Raiders in scoring with 17 points and both Exley and Duke each poured in 12 points in the winning cause,

With the win, the Raiders improve to 10-3 overall and are 3-0 in the GISA Region 3-AAA standings.

SAR will try to extend its winning streak to seven games when they step back into region play with a home game against Valwood on Friday, January 29. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Then a week from Saturday, the Raiders will host their former rivals, the Deerfield-Windsor Knights. That game will take place on Saturday, January 30, at 2:30 p.m.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records