Raiders extend winning streak to six with win at Westfield

From Staff Reports

PERRY, GA – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) extended their winning streak to six games when they traveled up to Perry and defeated the Westfield Hornets 50-43 on Tuesday, January 26, at the Westfield School.

The Raiders got strong play and leadership from their three seniors; Max Foster, Owen Exley and Nathan Duke, in their win over the Hornets.

Foster led the Raiders in scoring with 17 points and both Exley and Duke each poured in 12 points in the winning cause,

With the win, the Raiders improve to 10-3 overall and are 3-0 in the GISA Region 3-AAA standings.

SAR will try to extend its winning streak to seven games when they step back into region play with a home game against Valwood on Friday, January 29. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Then a week from Saturday, the Raiders will host their former rivals, the Deerfield-Windsor Knights. That game will take place on Saturday, January 30, at 2:30 p.m.