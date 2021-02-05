Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/4/2021
- Cliatt, Chassity Marie, 43 (In Jail), 2/4/2021 10:14 a.m., Housing for Schley County
- Green, Deletavious Leounta, 25 (In Jail), 2/4/2021 5:31 p.m., Monroe County SO
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/4/2021
- 311 King Dr., 911 Hangup
- 118 ML Hudson St., Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 49 North near Ellaville St., Traffic Stop/speeding
- GA Highway 377 at MP 5, Traffic Stop/speeding
- US Highway 280 West about MM 8, Traffic Stop/speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse/Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or stolen tag report
- Lamar Rd. at North Spring Creek Circle, Assist Motorist
- 281 Fox Stephens Rd., Alarm Activation
- 3189 S. Lee St., Suspicious Vehicle
- 160 Harper Subdivision, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Lamar at Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop
- 578 US Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
You Might Like
Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19
By Chelsea Collins AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is set to open its newly renovated $3.4... read more