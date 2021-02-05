Dr. Torrance Choates to recommend Sumter County Schools’ doors be opened

Superintendent of Sumter County Schools (SCS) is recommending to the Board of Education (BOE) the school system open their doors to students for the last nine weeks of this school year. Although the BOE is yet to vote on the recommendation, Choates has researched out the options for both a healthy and productive return to campus. Choates reports parents have reached out to him and indicated a strong preference to have their children return to the classroom. “We have done everything we can do to keep everybody safe and healthy. It is with a lot of prayer that I believe it is time for the doors to open. COVID-19 is going to be around next fall, at some point we got to get these doors open.”

Choates reports the virtual option has been one of the finest in the region. Teachers and other educational professionals have given solid feedback for the success they have enjoyed with the virtual program. Choates is quick to give credit to teachers as well as parents who have been actively involved in the process. “The parents are a child’s first teacher. Success depends upon them.” Choates also admits there is a small segment of parents who have not been as involved as is required and those students will suffer to excel. He encourages all parents to be invested in the education of their children.

While Choates will be making the recommendation to open the doors, parents will continue to have the option for virtual learning. SCS will ensure both in-person as well as virtual learners continue to receive the support needed to be successful. The BOE will vote on accepting Choates’ recommendation at the regular meeting.