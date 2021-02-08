Schley County wrestlers finish in second place at area meet

From Staff Reports

COLUMBUS – The Schley County Varsity Wrestling Team (SCHS) finished as the runners-up at the GHSA Region 5 A-Public Area Meet on Saturday, February 6, at the Brookstone School in Columbus.

The Wildcats finished in second place behind the meet champions St. Anne Pacelli and were able to edge out Chattahoochee County for the second place spot.

Four Wildcat wrestlers won individual championships. Bradley Dean finished in first place in the 106-lb. weight class and Aaron Pinckard was able to win the 113-lb. class individual title. Levi Johnson won the 132-lb. weight class championship and Dywon Hamilton took home the first place medal in the 285 lb. weight class.

SCHS also had two second place finishers, one third place finisher and one fourth place finisher. Riley Cooper and Michael Minor finished in second place in the 126 and 170-lb. weight classes respectively and Wyatt Vicencio finished in third place in the 152-lb. weight class. Matthew Nyguen turned in a strong showing and finished in fourth place in the 145-lb. weight class.