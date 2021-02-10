Lady Raiders tame Panthers in Chula

From Staff Reports

CHULA, GA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider Basketball Team (SAR) improved its record to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA competition when they traveled down to Chula and thoroughly drilled the Lady Panthers of Tiftarea Academy 44-9 on Tuesday, February 9.

Just like in every other game the Lady Raiders play, the game plan for victory starts with defense.

“We played a great defensive game,” said SAR Head Coach Ty Kinslow. “Everyone was in the right spots and really did a good job of on-the-ball defense and weak side defense. Our defensive rotations were really good and we shot the ball well from three-point range. Overall, it was just a great effort.”

SAR senior guard Maddie Crisp led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 13 points and she tallied five rebounds on the night. Seniors Haleigh Warren and Holly McCain scored eight and six points respectively, while McCain also hauled down nine rebounds. Sophomore point guard Riley Mitchell scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists. Sophomores Morgan Weaver and Ansley Brooks scored four and two points respectively, and both sophomore Lauren Duke and freshman Easterlin each chipped in two points in the winning cause.

Up next for the Lady Raiders is their Senior Night game at home against Valwood on Wednesday, February 10. There will be a special ceremony to honor all five seniors at 5:40 p.m., followed by the game against the Lady Valiants at 6 p.m.