Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings
UPDATE: AS OF 2:20 ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH: Devonte Tucker is in custody
Press Release from the Americus Police Department
February 17, 2021
Wanted Persons
The Americus Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating
two suspects in the recent series of shootings in Americus. Christopher Hurley, Jr., age
27, is wanted on one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a
Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Devonte Jamal Tucker, age 26, is wanted on seven counts of Aggravated Assault and
one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Persons with information on either of these suspects can call the anonymous Crime Tip
Line at 229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677. Persons
with immediate knowledge of either suspect’s location should call 911 immediately
