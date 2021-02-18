William “Billy” White: February 16, 2021

Mr. William “Billy” White age 55 of Americus, passed away early Tuesday morning February 16, 2021 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Brad Gleeson will officiate. A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 18th at Aldridge Funeral Services. The family has requested all those that attend the visitation to please wear a mask.

William Harvey White was born March 24, 1965 in Lafayette, GA. He was the son of the late Leslie Evans White and the late Laura Genive McElhaney Melvin. He worked for Olam Industries as a Yard Manager. He was a member of Life Point Church of God.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Lee McAfee White of Americus, two daughters and sons-in-law Brandy Tatum (Chester) of Ellaville, Jessie Coleman (James) of Ellaville and two stepdaughters and spouses Tiffany Evans (Jay) of Americus and Whitney Kirk (Jeremy) of Rainer WA. Two sons and daughters-in-law, Blake White (Lauren) of Fortson, GA and Michael Jerkins (Maria) of Magnolia, TX. One sister Gail Mooney of Andersonville and four brothers, Donald Wooden, Kenneth McKinney of Andersonville, Steve White of Leslie and Alan White of Ellaville. Billy is also survived by eight grandchildren Jance Coleman, Justin Coleman, Laura Jordan, Daniel Jordan, Colton Tatum, Trout Jerkins, Kayden Hodges and Nathanael Evans. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. White was preceded in death by a brother David Wooden and two sisters Joyce Green and Kathy Hardee.

Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.