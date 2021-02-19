Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has approved the location and design of Project #0013752 for Sumter County, a project that would replace the bridge along Georgia 377 that spans the Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Railroad crossing, Structure ID # 261-0040-0 and is located in Americus, Sumter County, Georgia. The design and location were approved on Jan. 29, 2021.

The existing bridge was built in 1911. The project is approximately 0.1 miles long and is in Land District 27.

The project proposes a new 55-foot long by 60-foot wide bridge containing two 17-foot travel lanes and 11-foot sidewalks to be built along the existing alignment that meets current LRFD loading requirements. Traffic will be staged utilizing an off-site detour.

Due to current COVID-19 measures, those who wish to view the drawings or plats in person must make an appointment in advance. Anyone wishing to make an appointment, or to ask questions or to voice concerns about the project, should call or email the area engineer for the District 3/Area 3 office:

Brandon Nash, District 3/Area 3 Assistant Construction Engineer

bnash@dot.ga.gov

Georgia DOT

200 Julianne Drive

Perry, GA 31069

478-988-7151

Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:

Kimberly W. Nesbitt, State Program Delivery Administrator

Office of Program Delivery

Attn. Jonathan Barnett

jbarnett@dot.ga.gov

Georgia DOT

600 West Peachtree St. NW, 25th Floor

Atlanta, GA 30308

205-807-5046

Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice should include the Project and PI Number (#0013752) as noted in this announcement.