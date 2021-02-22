Southland Academy Raiders to host Trinity Christian in first round of GSIA boys’ basketball state tournament

AMERICUS – Having moved on from the disappointment of losing to Brookwood 48-46 in the GISA Region 3-AAA Championship Game, the Southland Academy Raiders (17-4) will be poised and ready to conquer their first obstacle in their quest for a state championship when they host the Crusaders of Trinity Christian School out of Dublin, GA in the first round of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA State Tournament on Wednesday, February 24, at 7 p.m. in the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.

The Crusaders, having lost to Pinewood Christian in the Region 2-AAA Tournament, come into this game with a record of 8-12. Should the Raiders prevail in this first round contest, they will travel to John Milledge Academy in Milledgeville on Friday, February 26, to play their second round game at 3 p.m.