African-American History Tour set for February 27

The Americus Visitor Center this year will once again offer its tour celebrating Black History Month and the city’s rich African-American past.

The 2021 Americus African-American History Tour aboard the Americus Trolley will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27. The tour begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and space will be limited, due to Covid-19. Face masks are mandatory and social distancing will be followed.

Stops will include the site where two high-profile cases during the 1960s led to the passage of the Civil Rights Bill of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965; the grounds where Booker T. Washington once spoke; historic Eastview Cemetery, where many prominent African-Americans are buried; the hospital that decades ago trained more doctors of color than Atlanta, Chicago and New York combined; the first African-American church in Americus that was organized in 1859; and other sites.

The tour begins at the Americus Visitor Center, 101 W. Lamar St., and generally lasts one hour. Guests are urged to purchase their tickets in advance. The Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 229-928-6059 or email sshort@americusga.gov.