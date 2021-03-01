Sumter Cycling to host bike ride this Saturday

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling invites all those who love to ride their bikes to join them for the organization’s First Saturday Ride this Saturday, March 6.

There will be a brief pre-ride meeting at the Gyro City Mediterranean Grill at 9 a.m.

Riders can choose between a 9-mile dairy loop, or a 31-mile person-to-person route through Plains.

Those who participate in the ride can get a $5 gift card for a delicious Mediterranean fare from the Gyro City Grill, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

Sumter Cycling will use safety protocols during the rides that are recommended by USA Cycling and those who want to participate should be healthy and well enough to do so. Social distancing will be practiced and face coverings will be required.

For more information, contact Sumter Cycling at www.sumtercycling.org.