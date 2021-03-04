Americus Mayor and City Council address beautification project in called meeting

Due to Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) deadlines to utilize grant monies, the city council met to vote on a beautification project during a called meeting held on March 2nd. The project will be led by Brothers Construction Group out of Union City, Georgia and will cost a little over $117, 000. Monies to pay for the project will be provided by a previously approved allocation from the city for parks and green spaces, a grant from GDOT and funds not utilized in the Oak Grove Cemetery tree removal project. The work will include six planting beds and medians between Wal-Mart and Felder Street.

The motion to approve the project and bid was made by Charles Christmas and Lou Chase provided the second. No discussion was held, and the vote passed unanimously. The work on the project is set to begin on Monday, March 8th and should take about 3 weeks, meeting the GDOT deadline. Weather is not too much of a concern in completion as landscaping can be completed unless there is a potential of soil shifting or being washed away.