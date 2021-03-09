Three arrested, one still wanted in drug, assault and gun charges

March 9, 2021

Drug Arrests

On March 6, 2021 at approximately 11:00 AM officers of the Americus Police

Department were dispatched to a report of gunshots fired in the general area of 2 nd

Montgomery Street. On arrival in the area, officers made contact with two suspect

vehicles and several suspects. Investigation led to the recovery of a handgun and a

quantity of illegal drugs including prescription narcotics, heroin, ecstasy, fentanyl,

methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Arrested were: Timothy Eugene Mable, Age 17 and Gregory Montreal Angry, age 18,

both charged with 11 counts of possession of Illegal Drugs with the Intent to

Distribute. Also being charged are Dontavious Darrell Jackson, age 24, who was

charged with Reckless Conduct and Discharging a Firearm within 50 Yards of a Public

Roadway. Still wanted in this incident is Donta Taril Walton, age 23, who is being

charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault and 1 count of Discharging a Firearm

within 50 Yards of a Public Roadway.



This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are pending. Anyone with

information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police

Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.