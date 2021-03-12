On Thursday, March 11, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Oglethorpe Police Department requested the GBI to assist with a death investigation in Macon County.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Oglethorpe police officers and other first responders were called to investigate the scene of a single vehicle accident in the 400 block of Kaigler Street, Oglethorpe, Macon County, Georgia. The victim has been identified as Hashim Haugabook. Information from the early investigation indicates that he was killed before the vehicle accident occurred.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s Americus Office at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Nelly Miles | Director, Office of Public Affairs

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Mobile: 470.210.9361