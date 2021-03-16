Mary Howell Gillis: March 14, 2021

Ms. Mary Howell Gillis age 92 of Americus, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dr. Bryan Myers and Rev. Hugh DeLoach will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Mary Howell Gillis was born July 7, 1928 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Howell and the late Bessie Elizabeth Fussell Howell. She retired from Bowen Supply Company, where she worked as an Accountant for 34 years. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra Walker (Danny) of Americus, Diane Elrod (John) of Montezuma and Kim Smith (Ronald) of Macon. Six grandchildren, Lee Elrod, Shawn Elrod, Christus Mattingly, Amanda Sumner, Adam Ireland and Clay Ireland. Eleven great Grandchildren, Dakota, Tyler and Anna Marie Elrod, Emma Claire Gunnoe, Landon and Logan McGlaun, Kate Sumner, Mary Francis and Sarah Mattingly, Lulie Marie and Ellie Clay Ireland. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Mrs. Gillis was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Hayes and Florence Tinker and three brothers, Oscar Howell Jr., Benjamin Howell and Bill Howell. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Joy Gunnoe.

Memorial contributions may be made to Perfect Care 110 Sullivan Drive Americus, Ga 31709 or to Central Baptist Church 190 Upper River Road, Americus, Ga 31709. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family, please visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com

Aldridge Funeral Service, 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.